Sports Roundup

Seawolves keep winning

The Southern Maine Community College women’s basketball remains nearly-perfect, improving to 18-1 (10-1 in the Yankee Small College Conference) with wins last week at Great Bay CC (80-32) and at the University of Maine-Augusta (78-34). Kaylah Abdul had 20 points against Great Bay CC and Alexis Antonocci had 15 points against UMA. The men’s squad improved to 16-4 overall and 9-2 in conference after wins at Great Bay CC (91-56) and UMA (85-57). Dylan Silvestri had 20 points against Great Bay. In the win over UMA, John Morgan went off for 25 points. The Seawolves hosted UMA Wednesday, welcome Dean College Tuesday and play host to New Hampshire Technical Institute Tuesday.