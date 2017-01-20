Sports Roundup

SMCC hoops teams keep winning

The Southern Maine Community College women’s basketball team improved to 16-1 (9-1 in Yankee Small College Conference play) after recent home victories over Paul Smith College (53-12) and St. Joseph’s (Vermont), 83-52. Emily Keene and Alicia Ruth had 11 points apiece against Paul Smith. In the win over St. Joseph’s, Ruth led the way with 22 points. The men’s squad improved to 14-4 (8-2 in conference) after downing visiting Paul Smith (83-73) and St. Joseph’s (96-78). Timothy Dixon had 27 points against Paul Smith, while John Morgan led the way in the second victory with 24 points. The Seawolves men and women were at Great Bay CC Wednesday, visiting the University of Maine-Machias Saturday and are home Wednesday of next week against U. Maine-Augusta.