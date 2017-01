Umpire certification classes upcoming

The Western Maine Baseball Umpires Association is holding baseball umpire certification classes on four consecutive Sunday mornings, starting Feb. 14. FMI, 415-0159 or wmbua@outlook.com.

Cheverus coaching openings

Cheverus is seeking a varsity softball and a varsity girls’ lacrosse coach for the upcoming spring season. FMI, 774-6238 or hoyt@cheverus.org.