Sponsors sought for Falmouth's 300th anniversary celebration

FALMOUTH — The town’s 300th anniversary is fast approaching and the committee charged with planning the celebration is seeking corporate sponsors to help defray the cost.

OceanView at Falmouth has signed on as the lead sponsor of the event, according to Erin Bishop-Cadigan, the tercentennial coordinator, but sponsorship opportunities are still available at all levels.

“This is a unique chance for businesses to support their community,” added Ellen Snyder, chairwoman of the tercentennial fundraising sub-committee.

Snyder encouraged interested business owners to act quickly because the deadline for sponsors to be recognized with an advertisement in the official program guide is Oct. 13.

Along with a kick-off event Dec. 1, the tercentennial committee is planning a year-long slate of events to celebrate the milestone in the town’s history.

Signature events include an Old Home Days celebration in May, a community picnic and street dance in August and an Incorporation Day event in November.

The program guide for the 300th anniversary includes a calendar of events and information on the many activities being planned, as well as a short history of Falmouth and historic photos of the town, according to Bishop-Cadigan.

The guide “will be a wonderful commemorative keepsake for Falmouth families,” Snyder said.

So far her committee has reached out to businesses through personal solicitations, phone calls, emails, and direct mailings, but anyone interested in being a sponsor can go online to www.Falmouth300.org as well.

“The response has been really positive,” Snyder said, adding, “There’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for the 300th and it’s growing daily.

Along with seeking business sponsors, the Tercentennial Committee is also working with partner organizations, including Falmouth Memorial Library, Maine Audubon, the Falmouth Historical Society, the Falmouth Conservation Committee and Falmouth Land Trust, among others.

These groups are working together to develop a series of events and lectures focusing on Falmouth’s landscape history.

“This series is going to offer a really unique perspective for exploring Falmouth’s story through land use, geography, art, public policy, and history,” said Jeanne Madden, programming librarian at the Falmouth Memorial Library, who is spearheading this effort.

The restoration and interpretation of a historic mural at Town Hall is also underway, according to Bishop-Cadigan.

In addition, she said, schools, churches, and neighborhoods throughout Falmouth are also planning their own activities and programs, including a 1950s-era dance, historical guided tours and presentations, musical performances, a shoreline dinner, a waterfront festival, beautification projects and interpretive exhibits.