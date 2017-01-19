Special election set to fill Bath councilor seat

BATH — The City Council on Wednesday set a special election date of Tuesday, Feb. 21, to fill the seat on that panel vacated after the death of Leverett “Tink” Mitchell.

Mitchell, who died Dec. 30 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, was elected to represent Ward 7 in 2012, filling a vacancy created by the death of Councilor Ruthe Pagurko. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2016.

The winning candidate will serve through 2019, the remainder of Mitchell’s term.

Nomination papers will be available from Thursday, Jan. 19, at 8:30 a.m., through Monday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m.