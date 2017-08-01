SP trio reaches another championship game

South Portland’s Griffin Kelley, left, Alex Livingston and Ben Conti recently took part in their fifth straight American Legion state title game together. The trio played together in two Junior Legion and three Senior Legion finals. All three were named to the All-Tournament team. Kelley, Livingston and Conti lost a total of just two games in middle school and as varsity players for the Red Riots, helped South Portland reach the 2015 Class A state final and the 2016 Class A South title game.

