South Portland’s Steven Smith won the national championship in the 3000-meter racewalk with a time of 13 minutes, 49.09 seconds last weekend at the high school New Balance National meet in Greensboro, North Carolina. Smith, who also won the Maine Class A state title earlier this month, will compete at West Virginia Tech next year. Smith graduates holding school records in the outdoor 1600 and 3000 racewalk and the indoor 1600 racewalk.

