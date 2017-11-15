SP girls' hoops standout commits to Saint Anselm

South Portland senior Eva Mazur, joined by her parents, Jay and Krissy, and sister, Zoe, signs her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play basketball at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“This is really exciting,” said Mazur, who spent her freshman and sophomore years playing at McAuley before returning to her hometown as a junior. “I visited (Saint Anselm) and I loved the campus and the team. That got me really excited for my future. I want to be a good teammate and go and have a good attitude. This has been a goal of mine for so long and I’m finally here. Having family here means so much. I’ve always appreciated their support. I’ve had amazing coaches and my teammates have been so good to me. I’m looking forward to the season. I want to win a Gold Ball.

South Portland varsity coach Lynne Hasson feels that Mazur has what it takes to do well at the next level.

“It’s just a thrill for us,” Hasson said. “When you have someone enjoy success, it promotes the program. The younger kids will see that and will want to play. Eva put in the time and effort to reach that level. She’s going to just get better and better. A lot of times college coaches look not just at where a player is at, but what their potential is. Eva is a great point guard. She’s really athletic, she sees the court well and she’s a great defender. I think you’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with her.”