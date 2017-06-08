Southern School Notebook: June 9

So. Portland student is Presidential Scholar

Ellen Stanton, who attends South Portland High School, has been named a 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholar, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced.

Stanton is one of 161 outstanding American high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to school and community. The U.S. Presidential Scholars will be honored for their accomplishments in Washington, D.C., from June 18-20.

The 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, and 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

Since 1983, each U.S. Presidential Scholar has been asked to name his or her most influential teacher. Each distinguished teacher is honored with a personal letter from the Secretary of Education.

The teacher chosen for recognition by Stanton was Jessica Kaplan.

SMCC offering more vocational, trade classes

Southern Maine Community College is expanding its trade and vocational offerings to earn one-year technical certificates and two-year college degrees.

The Maine Community College System Board of Trustees this spring approved five new certificate programs in SMCC’s Construction Technology, Precision Machining, Automotive Technology and Education academic programs.

“We have met with business leaders over the past year in developing these programs, which will give students new ways to learn specific skills without having to complete an entire degree program,” said SMCC President Ron Cantor.

The new certificate programs are: Construction Technology: Construction Technology Certificate; Automotive Technology: Automotive Certificate in Chassis Systems and Automotive Certificate in Powertrain Systems; Precision Machining: CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machine Operator Certificate; and Education: Advanced Certificate in Education

The programs are in development and will be launched over the coming year.

CEHS announces top 10 percent of seniors

Cape Elizabeth High School recently released the list of seniors who comprise the top 10 percent in the Class of 2017: Calvin Barber, Natalie Gale, Margaret Gleason, Cameron Grimes, Christopher Kobel, Patrick Macdonald, Alessandra Moulton, Katherine Claire Novak, Wesley Parker, James Planinsek, Samuel Grant Price, Emma Shedd, Maxwell John Woods.

Top 10 percent at Scarborough High School released

The Scarborough High School Class of 2017 has announced the top 10 percent of students in the 254-member class: Valedictorian William Towse; Salutatorian Evan Kane; Samuel R. Bailey, Charles E. Bradish, Joshua P.Passarelli, Connor C. Langlois, Isaac J. Sparks-Willey, Sarah R. Yoder, Marisa C. Carbone, Greta G. Morrissette, Rachel O. Ferrante, Timothy J. Carion, Jordyn L. Cowan, Erin R. McKeown, Eric J. Murray, Rajakishore Muthyam, Aishwarya Chandrashekar, Edie J. Frederick, Katherine C. Follansbee, Emma C. Budway, Scott B. Gubrud, Elizabeth H. Young, Annika L. Batista, Erin M. Ryan, Abigail P. Murrell.

Students going back to the future, opening time capsule

A time capsule that was planted in the yard at Dora L. Small School in South Portland 25 years ago in 1992 will be opened on June 14 during a school assembly.

“We know that the fourth-grade class back in 1992, taught by Andrea Powell, filled and buried the time capsule,” said Betsy Follansbee, who is a literacy specialist and was a member of the fourth-grade class that contributed to the time capsule. “We have contacted … Powell and some members of that class back in 1992 and they will attend our unveiling assembly.”

Follansbee said educators are teaching the K-5 students about time capsules and about life back in 1992 to have them make predictions about what they think will be in the time capsule. “Once we open the capsule at our assembly, we will have student reps from each classroom come up to the mic and present/dedicate one new object on behalf of their class to the new time capsule, which we will fill and rededicate to be opened in 2042.”