Southern School Notebook: Jan. 13

Boys & Girls Clubs Fine Arts Exhibit opening

Members of the Boys & Girls Club from greater Portland will showcase original works of art at the 2017 Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine Fine Arts Exhibit – Artist Opening.

The event is part of a nationwide search to identify talented young artists. Last year, five local Club members won awards at the regional level among hundreds of Boys & Girls Club member submissions from the Northeast region.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Fine Arts Exhibit program is open to Club members ages 7 to 18. An opening reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Cia Café in South Portland. Featured will be more than 40 works created in acrylic, pastel, pencil, collage, mixed media and watercolor. The art work will be showcased through Monday, Jan. 23. Winners from the show will compete at the regional level in March and, if selected, will go on to the national level in June.

“We are working closely with Jeannie (Dunnigan) at Cia Café to have the artwork ready, and she has been such a huge support,” said Kristen Marsh, program director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

Cia Café is located at 72 Ocean St. and open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

South Portland High School presents ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

John York, long-time sound, lighting and set designer under Steve and Jane Filieo, who directed drama productions for over 25 years at South Portland High School, is directing the uplifting musical “Once Upon a Mattress” this winter. The play will feature over 70 South Portland students in a playful adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s traditional fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Theater lovers of all ages will enjoy the rich storytelling, fantastical and medieval elements, and clever humor. Even the youngest audience members will be enthralled by the visually stunning dance numbers and catchy music, to say nothing of the princesses and knights.

The production will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Saturday, Jan. 28 Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. The curtain will go up at 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 29 for an ASL interpreted show, as well as Sunday, Feb. 5.

The show opens on a kingdom on the edge. Prince Dauntless is desperately seeking a bride. Until he finds a princess perfect enough to pass his mother’s seemingly impossible tests, no one else in the kingdom can marry either. Hoping to wed his beloved Lady Larken as quickly as possible, Sir Harry quests to the far-away swamp kingdom, where he discovers the charming, playful and decidedly not proper Princess Winnifred. She is so eager to meet her optimistic suitor that Winnifred swims the castle moat, setting off a hilarious string of trials that show exactly what it takes to be a real princess. After all, has true love ever come easily?

“Once Upon a Mattress” is best known as Carol Burnett’s breakout role. It is a classical musical comedy celebrated widely as one of the most fun, engaging and family friendly shows in the genre. Now in its 28th season, the South Portland High School Musical Theater Program is excited to welcome local theater veteran John York in his SPHS directorial debut.

“Once Upon a Mattress” will be staged at South Portland Auditorium at South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors who are 60 and older. Tickets can be purchased online at myticketportal.com and are also available at the South Portland Auditorium Box Office.

Gap Year fair will highlight opportunities

Maine teens will have the opportunity to learn more about available programs for “gap year” students at the 2017 Greater Portland Gap Year Fair, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Scarborough High School. The fair will highlight programs that offer students the chance to volunteer, study abroad, intern, travel internationally and more.

A gap year is a structured time of personal growth guided by enrichment activities. Results from a national survey of gap year students conducted by the American Gap Association found that over 95 percent of respondents report their gap year gave them time to mature, improve self-confidence and develop as a person.

Gap year fairs have been appearing across the country to help students identify high-quality gap year options. Hosted by USA Gap Year Fairs, the event offers students the chance to meet with volunteer and internship coordinators from scores of international and domestic organizations, representing every budget.

Dean’s Lists

American International College

Abigail Hunter of Cape Elizabeth

Assumption College

Teresa Haller of Cape Elizabeth

Maya Ahluwalia of Scarborough

Lucas Foerster of Scarborough

Miranda Page of Scarborough

State Sen. Amy Volk, R-Scarborough, presents Scarborough residents Jacob Murphy, Joshua Passarelli and John Hinkle with Maine state flags that were flown over the State House to honor their achievement of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. All three scouts are members of Troop No. 39.