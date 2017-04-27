Southern School Notebook: April 28

South Portland High School Top 10

South Portland High School announced the top ten graduates in the Class of 2017: Valedictorian Ellen Stanton, Salutatorian Owen Doane, Bradley Mileson, Thaovy Duong, Julia Stanton, Caroline Laber-Smith, Marian “Grace” Whited, Robin Jordan, Abby Richardson and Alexander Keiter.

Tyler Technologies announces 2017 Maine App Challenge winners

A student from South Portland High School took third place in the 2017 Tyler Technologies Maine App Challenge, for which he received a share of $10,000 in college scholarships.

SoPo Spark by Tyler Hansen of South Portland High School helps others make the world a better place by creating change and spreading positivity through daily challenges, like going through old clothes and donating to charity, holding the door open for two strangers, or trying to brighten someone’s day.

Five tech-savvy high school students from across Maine were recently selected as winners of the contest that encourages students to develop a mobile application and create a video to showcase their app. The winners were announced during a ceremony preceding the Portland Sea Dogs game on April 23. First-place was awarded for Permit Log by students at Marshwood High School. The log is an electronic version of the permit log student drivers must complete and submit to receive their license. Second place was given for iExercise, an exercise tracker by a student at Telstar High School.

The Maine App Challenge was developed in partnership with Educate Maine’s Project>Login to encourage the next generation of professionals to pursue future careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-related disciplines.

MASL honors SoPo school administrator

Elizabeth Fowler, principal of Dyer Elementary School in South Portland, was named The Maine Association of School Libraries Administrator of the Year last month. The award recognizes the responsible and influential role of the school administrator in developing successful school library media programs.

Cape School Department recognized for music education

The Cape Elizabeth School Department has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. Cape Elizabeth joins 527 districts across the country in receiving the prestigious award in 2017.

The Best Communities Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. Districts that have been recognized by the NAMM Foundation are often held up as models for other educators looking to boost their own music education programs.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Cape Elizabeth Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

South Portland High School student Natasha Babb served as an honorary page in the Maine Senate on April 20. Babb was the guest of Sen. Rebecca Millett, D- Cape Elizabeth. Bab is spending her senior year taking classes as Southern Maine Community College.