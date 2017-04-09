Southern edition Winter Coaches of the Year

Ray

Raymond

Boys’ team:

JIM RAY-Cape Elizabeth basketball

Ray has coached the Capers for 23 seasons and it’s likely that the one just concluded was his most challenging, but despite not having a place to practice and despite being without the services of his best player for half the year, he again got the most out of his charges and guided Cape Elizabeth deep into the tournament.

On the brink of the season, the Capers’ gym was flooded and the team had to train at odd hours and varying locations. Shortly after beating Falmouth with a dramatic buzzer-beater, junior Finn Bowe suffered a leg injury and was sidelined for the rest of the regular season. Regardless, Ray guided Cape Elizabeth to its fifth straight winning record and the Capers earned the No. 3 seed in Class A South. They got Bowe back for the tournament and he hit a free throw after time expired in overtime to beat Brunswick in the quarterfinals for the most dramatic win of the season. Cape Elizabeth then lost to Falmouth for the second year in a row in the semifinals, but all things considered, the Capers accomplished a lot.

“We did the best we could this year,” Ray said. “The kids had guts.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Derek Veilleux (Scarborough track)

2014-15 Norm Gagne (Scarborough hockey)

2013-14 Joe Robinson (South Portland hockey)

2012-13 Phil Conley (South Portland basketball)

2011-12 Derek Veilleux (Scarborough track)

2010-11 Jim Ray (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2009-10 Joe Robinson (South Portland hockey)

2008-09 Derek Veilleux (Scarborough track)

2007-08 Phil Conley (South Portland basketball).

2006-07 Tony DiBiase (South Portland basketball)

2005-06 Jay Mazur (Scarborough hockey)

2004-05 Jason Tremblay (Cape Elizabeth hockey)

2003-04 Jim Ray (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2002-03 Matt Townsend (Scarborough basketball)

2001-02 Paul Brogan (South Portland indoor track)

Girls’ team:

BEN RAYMOND-Cape Elizabeth swimming

Raymond assembled a veritable powerhouse and molded them into one of the best girls’ swim teams ever seen in Maine, one that set records and easily captured the Class B state title.

The Cape Elizabeth girls were strong all season, but it was at the state meet that they made their legend. The Capers won the crown with a mindboggling 440 points, 185 clear of runner-up Morse. Sophomore Olivia Tighe pulled off an unprecedented feat of winning the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle back-to-back and Emily Ecker also won two events (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle).

“I am extremely proud of all the girls for all they accomplished, not just at the state meet, but all season long,” said Raymond, who also coaches boys’ soccer and boys’ lacrosse at Cape Elizabeth. “They’re a great team, they got along well and knew how to balance hard work and fun. That made coaching them fun.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Lynne Hasson (South Portland basketball)

2014-15 Chris Casterella (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2013-14 Caitlin Cashman (Scarborough hockey)

2012-13 Chris Casterella (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2011-12 Tom Maines (Scarborough basketball)

2010-11 Chris Roberts (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2009-10 Jim Seavey (Scarborough basketball)

2008-09 Chris Roberts (Cape Elizabeth basketball)

2007-08 Bre Fortiguerra (Scarborough hockey)

2006-07 Ron Kelly (Scarborough track)

2005-06 Deven Morrill (Cape Elizabeth Nordic skiing)

2004-05 Ron Kelly (Scarborough Indoor track)

2003-04 Mike Giordano (South Portland basketball)

2002-03 Kerry Kertes (Cape Elizabeth swimming)

2001-02 Tim Kipp (Scarborough swimming)

Other edition winners:

Portland: Jeff Beaney (Portland/Deering hockey), Billy Goodman (MGA basketball)

Northern: Travis Seaver (Greely basketball), John Folan (Greely track)

