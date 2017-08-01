South Portland wins Little League state title

South Portland’s American Little League age 11-12 baseball team won the state title last week for the first time in a half-century. South Portland defeated Lewiston, 11-1, in the championship game of the state tournament. South Portland will represent Maine at the East Regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut beginning Sunday.

Front row, from left: Alec Campbell, Richard Gilboy, Nolan Hobbs, Timmy Crockett, Ian Wright, Ben Stanley, Carson Blake, Johnny Poole, Aiden Lee, Andrew Heffernan and Matthew Fogg.

Coaches: James Gilboy, Craig Hobbs, Jim Poole, John Heffernan and Joe Wright.