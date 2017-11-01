South Portland toy drive launches campaign

SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Christmas Toy Drive is gearing up to give low-income families a chance for a better holiday season.

Every year, hundreds of toys, clothes and boots are collected and distributed to families in need, as identified by teachers within the school system. The South Portland Police Department assists with the drive.

The organizers are looking for businesses, groups or individuals to adopt families for the toy drive.

For those who would like to make a donation, checks can be made out to the SPPP Community Needs Fund (South Portland Policemen’s Association) and mailed to Maine Roofing, 24 Bishop Ave., South Portland, ME 04106. The deadline for donations is Dec. 7.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys, art supplies, and gift cards can be dropped off at the business.

For more information, call Liz Darling at 767-4243 or email at lad@maineroofinginc.com.