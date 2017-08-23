South Portland to hold workshop on pesticide-free lawn care

SOUTH PORTLAND — There will be a free workshop for homeowners on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the high school about how to grow pesticide-free lawns.

The workshop will run from 6:30-9 p.m. at 637 Highland Ave.

Presenting information on environmentally friendly lawns will be Jay Feldman, national director of the advocacy group Beyond Pesticides, based in Washington, D.C., along with Chip Osborne, an organic lawn care expert from Marblehead, Massachusetts, who is also a member of Beyond Pesticides.

Sponsors are Bees, Bays and Backyards, which is a Protect South Portland initiative, and the city.

South Portland’s multi-phase pesticide ban, with the exception of golf courses, took effect May 1 for city-owned properties and will prohibit pesticides from being used on residential properties beginning May 1, 2018. On May 1, 2019, the pesticide ban will affect golf courses.