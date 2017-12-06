South Portland to discuss pier potential

SOUTH PORTLAND — The city is evaluating how the Portland Street Pier can effectively support a working waterfront.

A meeting to discuss the effort will be held Dec. 14 from 7-8 p.m. at City Hall.

According to a news release, the discussion could lead to the enhancement of local economic development, providing infrastructure to accommodate future and existing needs of aquaculture and wild-capture fisheries.

City staff, consultants and representatives from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute will collect site information, conduct a needs assessment of potential pier uses, and develop design alternatives to identify appropriate steps for redevelopment.

An overview of the process, time-line of objectives and groups involved will be presented during the meeting. The public is welcome to attend to ask questions, provide input and learn how to contribute.