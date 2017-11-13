South Portland to collect e-waste, pesticides

SOUTH PORTLAND — Residents on Saturday can legally dispose of pesticides that will be banned under a an ordinance that takes effect next May.

The city’s annual household hazardous and e-waste collection event will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Municipal Services Facility, 929 Highland Ave. Collection is free for all South Portland residents, with proof of residency.

The new ordinance bans synthetic pesticides from turf, landscape, and outdoor pest management activities. The exceptions are those listed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “allowed substances” applied to poisonous plants such as poison ivy; pests of significant health importance, such as ticks and mosquitoes, and destructive insects, such as carpenter ants and termites.

City officials are asking residents to plan ahead and properly dispose of synthetic pesticides such as Roundup by bringing them to the Nov. 18 collection. For more information, contact public works at 767-7635 or publicworks@southportland.org.