South Portland skateboarder hit by car, seriously injured

SOUTH PORTLAND — A boy who was hit by a car while riding a skateboard Wednesday afternoon remained in critical condition Thursday in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police Lt. Frank Clark said the 11-year-old, who attends Kaler Elementary School, collided with a 2007 Toyota at the intersection of Palmer and Elm streets shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Clark said the 41-year-old male driver, whose name was not released, is from Lewiston and was leaving work at the time of the accident. The driver called 911, is cooperating with the investigation, and has not been charged.

Preliminary findings indicated speed was not a factor and alcohol has been ruled out, Clark said. Gorham Police Department’s accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.