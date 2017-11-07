South Portland shows off Municipal Services Facility

South Portland held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Municipal Services Facility at 929 Highland Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 4. The building houses the Public Works, Transportation, and Parks and Recreation departments. (Melanie Sochan / The Forecaster)

Peggy Flaherty, of South Portland, takes a photograph in the gender-neutral locker room at the new Municipal Services Facility on Nov. 4. The locker room features private showers, changing rooms and sleeping quarters, as well as separate men’s and women’s bathrooms. (Melanie Sochan / The Forecaster)

More than 50 people gathered in the vehicle maintenance garage at the new Municipal Services Facility in South Portland on Saturday, Nov. 4, during an open house. (Melanie Sochan / The Forecaster)