South Portland schools get 3.5% budget hike target

SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council asked the School Board Wednesday night to keep this year’s school budget at or below a 3.5 percent increase, unless members can make a persuasive case otherwise.

The annual joint budget workshop historically has provided a framework for the city and the school to work together as both build their respective budgets.

Superintendent Ken Kunin, who called the council’s request “reasonable,” is scheduled to give his State of the Schools address Monday, Jan. 23. Kunin is slated to present his budget to the council in March, and the board will bring that budget back to the council for vetting in April.