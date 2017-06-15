South Portland school budget approved by 3-1 margin

SOUTH PORTLAND — The city’s $49 million school budget passed overwhelmingly Tuesday, 905-283.

The fiscal 2018 budget calls for an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.4 percent, over the current spending of $47.6 million.

While 76 percent of voters supported the budget, turnout was only 5.9 percent of the city’s more than 20,000 registered voters.

The spending plan includes capital improvement items totaling just over $1 million and funds for facilities, transportation and technology. Some of the proposed projects include school technology upgrades; the purchase of a bus and two seven-passenger vans; high school repairs and storage, and security cameras.

The budget includes salary and benefit increases of more than $1 million, but an almost equal amount was reduced through retirements and staff reductions.

The School Board is expecting a reduction of more than $305,000 in state subsidy, which was almost $6 million this year. Increases in health-care premiums also drove the budget.

The City Council has authorized the board to use any additional state subsidy to fund schools and to give a portion back to residents for property tax relief.

The budget, which takes effect July 1, was approved by city councilors May 15. It was adopted by the School Board April 10.

