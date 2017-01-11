South Portland, Scarborough projects get Maine DOT funding

SOUTH PORTLAND — Infrastructure improvement projects that will be funded this year by the Maine Department of Transportation include the Portland International Jetport and nearly 10 miles of paving on Interstate 295 between Scarborough and Portland.

MDOT’s three-year plan, which was announced on Monday by state Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, includes work statewide that will exceed $2.3 billion, $537 million of which will be spent on projects in 2017, according to a press release.

“The safety and reliability of our transportation infrastructure is of critical importance to Mainers every day,” Millett said in the release. “I’m looking forward to seeing the end result of these projects over the next few years and will keep working to ensure maintenance and improvement projects have sufficient funding.”

The allocated funds will be used for runway upgrades at the airport, as well as the installation of a runway incursion safety system and safety improvements at some gates and taxiways.

Nearly $4 million is allocated for paving and filling potholes on I-295 between Scarborough and Portland; $1 million will be spent on improving lighting on the Casco Bay Bridge; and about $3 million will be spent on repaving more than 2 miles of Route 114 in Scarborough, between Wentworth Drive and Payne Road.

For pedestrians and bicyclists, about 1 1/2 miles of new trail will be added to the Eastern Trail in Scarborough and South Portland, from the Nonesuch River to Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough, and from Wainwright Field to Pleasant Hill Road in South Portland. Both projects will cost a total of $3.7 million and aren’t estimated to start until 2018.

Other projects include:

• Improving bicycle and pedestrian access along 0.21 miles of Route 114 in Scarborough, from Adams Way to Hannaford Drive.

• Work on the Route 1 Connector Bridge over Broadway in South Portland.

• Work to restore the aquatic organism passage in Red Brook, at the I-295 Red Brook Bridge in South Portland

• Ditching on Mussey, Holmes, Payne and Honan roads in Scarborough.

• Planning and scoping to evaluate a new access point on I-295 at Exit 4 southbound in South Portland.

A total of 632 capital projects are planned around the state in 2017, according to the MDOT release.

