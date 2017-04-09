South Portland Red Riots Winter Athletes of the Year

Bol

Male:

RUAY BOL, Senior-Basketball

Bol did it all for the Red Riots as they repeated as regional champions and when the lights were the brightest, Bol came up huge.

Bol grew up in South Portland and started playing basketball at the age of seven.

“I enjoyed basketball a lot,” Bol said. “I’m very competitive. I like winning as a team. Winning motivates me.”

Bol played for the freshman team his first year with the Red Riots, then joined the varsity and made an immediate impact, being named to the SMAA All-Rookie team as a sophomore. As a junior, Bol helped South Portland reach the state final and was named an honorable mention all-star, averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.

This winter, Bol, who stands 6-foot-4, averaged 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds during the regular season. Highlights included 14 points in a season-opening loss to Portland, 16 in a win over Westbrook, 15 in a key victory at Thornton Academy, and 23 points in a home loss against Cheverus.

Bol was even better in the playoffs, averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds in three games. In a semifinal round victory over Scarborough, Bol had a double-double of 22 points and 10 boards. In the regional final, Bol tallied 18 points in a come-from-behind victory over Thornton Academy and he was named the regional tournament’s MVP in the process. South Portland lost to Portland for the second straight year in the state final, but Bol had six points and nine rebounds.

“Other than the ending, it was a great season,” Bol said.

Bol, who played AAU with Blue Wave and YES, plans to compete in track in college and he looks to say farewell to the high school level with a strong spring track campaign.

It’s on the hardwood that his time as a Red Riot will be best remembered. Ruay Bol, South Portland’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, came up big on the big stage time and again.

Coach Kevin Millington’s comment: “Ruay was our leader. When he played well, we played well. He is a fierce competitor both in games and practices. In fact. he is one of most competitive kids I have ever coached. He is really unselfish. He doesn’t care about stats, only about helping the team. Ruay is a unique player. He’s tough to guard and so athletic. He’s also a top defender. He has laser focus. He’s one-of-a-kind. Super-competitive.”

Female:

JULIANA SELSER, Junior-Track

Selser had a season to remember, winning a state title, setting a new record in the progress and if that isn’t enough, her future is extremely bright.

Selser grew up in South Portland and started competing in track in middle school. She won the 800 as a sophomore and this winter, she continued to excel, dominating during the regular season (winning both the 55 and 800 in the season-opening meet), before turning heads in the postseason.

At Southwesterns, Selser won the 800 in 2 minutes, 20.16 seconds. At the state meet, Selser set a new mark with a finish of 2:16.82, which set a new benchmark.

At New Englands, Selser was fourth in the 1,000. At Nationals, she posted a season-best time in the 800 (2;14.30).

“At the beginning of the season, my goal was the break the state record,” Selser said. “i just hate to lose. I’m super-competitive. I’ve always liked to race people. I’d race the boys over and over until I won.”

Selser also plays soccer and runs the 400 and 800 outdoors. She belongs to South Portland’s Interact, Outing and Sustainability Clubs. She hopes to compete in the decathlon in college.

She’s not finished at the high school level. Juliana Selser, South Portland’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, isn’t done setting the bar.

Coach Karen Reardon’s comment: “Juliana is hot stuff. She trains hard. Sometimes you have to dial her back. She absolutely hates to lose Ever. When Juliana gets in a race or gets the baton, she is running to come across that line first in any race, by any means necessary. What Juliana brings to the team is a competitive spirit that her teammates respect. She has a great work ethic and a lead-by-example manner. She has had many of these abilities since her freshman year, but has refined them considerably this past season. She is fun to watch and coach and I look forward to what she can do next season.”

