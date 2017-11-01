South Portland public works building will celebrate opening

SOUTH PORTLAND — The city will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Municipal Services Facility at 929 Highland Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event will be held at the 70,000-square-foot facility at 10 a.m. followed by tours. It will run until 4 p.m.

Employees from the public works, transportation, and parks and recreation departments who will be based in the new building will be on hand to answer questions. The city plans to begin moving into the facility Monday, Nov. 6.

Voters approved a $14 million construction bond in November 2013 to replace the former headquarters building at 42 O’Neil St. According to city officials, the total cost, including relocating the transfer station, was $16 million.