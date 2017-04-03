South Portland police seek identity of fire victim

SOUTH PORTLAND — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who died in a tent fire early Monday morning.

Detective Steve Corbett said the Fire Department was called to a wooded area near Exit 4 off Interstate 295 around 3 a.m. by a passerby.

Corbett said the victim’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

In the meantime, police are asking members of the public to also help identify personal belongings found near the tent, including a bicycle. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Corbett at 799-5511, ext. 7449 or scotco@southportland.org .

South Portland police are asking for help identifying the owner of this bike, found near a the body of a man who died early Monday, April 3, in a tent fire off Interstate 295. Officials believe the bike was owned by the victim.

South Portland police asking the public to help identify the owner of this jacket, who died in an early morning tent fire on Monday, April 3.