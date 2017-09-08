South Portland Police Beat: Sept. 8

Arrests

8/21 at 9:07 p.m. Kevin G. Nishimwe, 18, of Westbrook, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/22 at 12:30 a.m. Jacob R. Gay, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Elizabeth Taylor Lane by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, stalking, and terrorizing.

8/24 at 3:22 a.m. Omar Abdi, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/24 at 9:24 a.m. Darryll Bryant, 41, of Windham, was arrested on Thadeus Street by Officer Richard Mearn on an outstanding warrant.

8/24 at 11:09 a.m. Nancy Begert, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on an outstanding warrant on and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/25 at 1:03 a.m. Bertin Ivyizavyose, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of refusing to sign a summons.

8/25 at 2:30 a.m. Carlos Daaboul, 39, of Arlington, Massachusetts, was arrested on Cole Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

8/19 at 4:10 p.m. Misty M. Reynolds, 38, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/20 at 1:51 a.m. Nora A. Blake, 46, of North Hampton, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/21 at 2:01 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/21 at 4:25 p.m. Mark M. Monson, 43, of Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of stalking.

8/21 at 9:07 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/23 at 11:35 a.m. Elizabeth R. Locke, 74, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

8/24 at 1:25 p.m. Katherine Gilbert, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons on Pillsbury Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

8/24 at 4:22 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeff Levesque on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/24 at 5 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Scott Study on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

8/25 at 12:39 p.m. Matthew Duplisea, 30, of Saco, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

Fire calls

8/29 at 7:34 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Market Street.

8/29 at 10:52 p.m. Emergency medical service on Main Street.

8/30 at 9:41 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Gallery Boulevard.

8/30 at 10:26 a.m. Person in distress on Kelley Street.

8/30 at 1:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

8/31 at 5:14 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Wescott Road.

8/31 at 2:51 p.m. Hazardous materials investigation on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

8/31 at 7:09 p.m. Power line down on Front Street.

9/1 at 5:14 a.m. Hazardous condition on Westbrook Street.

9/1 at 1:39 a.m. Mulch fire on Gorham Road.

9/1 at 2:41 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

9/2 at 5:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Highland Avenue.

9/3 at 8:17 a.m. Alarm call on Broadway.

9/4 at 1:06 a.m. Emergency medical services call on Gorham Road.

9/4 at 11:02 a.m. Alarm call on Mildred Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from Aug. 29 – Sept. 4.