South Portland Police Beat: Sept. 29

Arrests

9/9 at 11:01 p.m. Jeremy H. Whynot, 39, of Windham, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession or transfer of burglary tools.

9/12 at 12:39 a.m. Richard F. Bellfleur, 27, of Old Town, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/12 at 11:34 p.m. Mark Emerton, 49, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of theft of services.

9/13 at 1:09 a.m. Tyler Mailman, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Fort Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/13 at 9:25 p.m. George R. Panagopoulos, 35, of Otisfield, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/13 at 9:25 p.m. Tara Tobin, 26, of Otisfield, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of fugitive from justice.

9/15 at 12:03 a.m. Hannah Lowens-Marchetti, 25, of Spencer, New York, was arrested on Forest Avenue in Portland by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/15 at 2:04 a.m. James Collins, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/9 at 6:11 p.m. Laurie Dame, 32, no address listed, was issued a summons on Jackson Street by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/9 at 6:51 p.m. Eric Mirindi, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

9/10 at 12:58 a.m. Frank Lapomarda, 75, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/11 at 11:09 a.m. MacKenzie Baker, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

9/13 at 4:55 pm. Mikaela Weston, 18, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/14 at 6:13 p.m. Normand R. Jacques, 46, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/15 at 8:37 a.m. Sonya Sanborn, 43, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

9/15 at 9:07 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Scott Study on a charge of unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

9/20 at 6:04 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

9/20 at 11:28 a.m. Fire on Foden Road.

9/20 at 6:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Ocean Road.

9/21 at 12:38 a.m. Water or steam leak on Cottage Road.

9/21 at 7:13 p.m. Power line down on Main Street.

9/22 at 8:31 a.m. Gas leak on Sterling Street.

9/23 at 6:44 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Preble Street.

9/24 at 1:50 p.m. Fire call on School Street.

9/25 at 6:34 a.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

9/25 at 9:22 a.m. Odor investigation of crude or fuel oil on Hill Street.

2/25 at 9:46 a.m. Fire call on Preble Street.

9/25 at 11:02 a.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

9/25 at 1:12 p.m. Emergency medical services on Maine Mall Road.

9/25 at 1:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Sept. 19 – 25.