South Portland Police Beat: Sept. 22

Arrests

9/2 at 2:41 a.m. Sydney Morin, 23, of Biddeford, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating under the influence and trafficking in prison contraband.

9/3 at 12:38 a.m. Michael Cacace, 40, of Limerick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/5 at 7:52 a.m. Bobby Begin, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

9/5 at 4:11 p.m. Marcel A. Lagrange, 44, of Lyman, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer David Stailing on an outstanding warrant.

9/5 at 8:50 p.m. Paul F. Hooper, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Townhouse Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/7 at 5:38 p.m. Seth Shelton, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Wallace Avenue by Officer Caleb Gray on an outstanding warrant.

9/8 at 1:37 am. Scott M. Morey, 41, of Scarborough, was arrested on Fort Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/8 at 1:42 a.m. Michael Hendrix, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on Fort Road by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/2 at 8:35 a.m. Noelle Cellupica, 30, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Todd Bernard on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana.

9/2 at 10:16 p.m. Arthur Kalesnick, 66, of Harpswell, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/2 at 11:04 p.m. Daniel Keister, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/3 at 9:27 a.m. Gregory Bresnahan, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/4 at 2:41 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Grandview Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of possession of marijuana by a minor.

9/4 at 6:05 p.m. Stephen T. Fox, 66, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Pitt Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of assault and criminal threatening.

9/4 at 6:56 p.m. Elizabeth G. Irizarry, 34, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Pine Street by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of failing to notify the department of motor vehicles.

9/6 at 8:27 a.m. Nela Ferrian, 56, of Windham, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or invalid registration.

9/8 at 12:15 p.m. Stephen Geary, 67, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

9/12 at 8:12 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Cottage Road.

9/12 at 9:17 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Highland Avenue.

9/12 at 5:03 pm. Emergency medical service on Main Street.

9/13 at 12:56 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on A Street.

9/13 at 5:57 p.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Preble Street.

9/14 at 4:20 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ridgeland Avenue.

9/14 at 12:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

9/14 at 10:41 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

9/15 at 5:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

9/15 at 11:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Spring Street.

9/16 at 9:15 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Southborough Road.

9/16 at 6:40 p.m. Assist invalid on Kelley Street.

9/17 at 5:35 a.m. Assist invalid on Third Street.

9/18 at 9:34 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on High Street.

9/18 at 3:42 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Broadway.

9/18 at 11:31 p.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Ocean Street.

EMS

South Portland Emergency Services responded to 66 calls from Sept. 12 – 18.