South Portland Police Beat: Sept 15

Arrests

8/26 at 1:26 a.m. Evan S. Tonsberg, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on charges of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

8/26 at 8:41 a.m. Jerrad Carson, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/26 at 8:41 a.m. Jordan J. MacKenzie, 28, of Rockland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.

8/27 at 2:06 a.m. Nicholas Creamer, 26, of Gorham, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Gerrish on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/27 at 4:13 a.m. Nigel Ayer, 25, of Kittery Point, was arrested on the Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/27 at 7:42 a.m. Neven Rakovic, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Kenneth Road by Officer Caleb Gray on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/27 at 8:11 p.m. Amanda Adams, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on an outstanding warrant.

8/27 at 11:08 p.m. Rikki White, 31, of Brewer, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

8/30 at 12:03 a.m. Patrick Dick, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Romano Road by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of domestic violence assault, assault and criminal mischief.

8/30 at 9:14 p.m. David A. Butler, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Devereaux Circle by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of burglary, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief.

8/30 at 9:14 p.m. Joseph E. Gonzalez, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Devereaux Circle by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release.

9/1 at 6:24 p.m. Nichole L. Ryder, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, domestic violence criminal threatening, and possession or transfer of theft devices.

Summonses

8/27 at 5:42 p.m. A 15-year-old female, no address listed, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/28 at 4:21 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of Starks, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/28 at 6 p.m. Randy Doucette, 52, of Standish, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/30 at 11:28 a.m. Katherine Webber, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

9/1 at 6:24 p.m. Christopher L. Perry, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

9/1 at 8:45 p.m. Toria Daniels, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Caleb Gray on charges of possession of marijuana by a minor.

Fire calls

9/5 at 9:32 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

9/5 at 3:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

9/6 at 4 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

9/6 at 2:55 p.m. Fire call on Longcreek Drive.

9/8 at 2:25 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Hamilton Street.

9/8 at 10:45 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Union Street.

9/9 at 11:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

9/11 at 11:38 a.m. Fire call on Western Avenue.

9/11 at 7:44 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Lowell Street.

9/11 at 9:46 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Ocean Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 61 calls from Sept. 5 – 11.