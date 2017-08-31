South Portland Police Beat: Sept. 1

Arrests

8/12 at 2:07 a.m. Ian C. Paul, 21, of Arundel, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Nicholas Dascanio on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/12 at 10:51 a.m. Luka D. Vuni, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Cannon Road by Officer Theodore Sargent on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/15 at 11:50 a.m. Paula W. Finlay, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Willow Street by Officer Theodore Sargent on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/15 at 5:27 p.m. Katherine E. Rameau, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Jeffrey Warren on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

8/16 at 8:06 a.m. Joshua Johansen, 36, no address listed, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Peter Corbett on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

8/13 at 12:59 p.m. Josephine Knowles, 43, of Dover Foxcroft, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of possession of marijuana.

8/13 at 2:13 p.m. Stephen M. Dzik, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates

8/15 at 9:40 a.m. Carol Plummer, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Hinkley Drive by Officer Rocco Navaro on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

8/15 at 11:54 a.m. Lilliana Kostina, 60, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/16 at 11:13 a.m. Shol Pasot, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/16 at 4:42 p.m. William J. Earnshaw, 57, of North Berwick, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Brian McCarty on charges of illegal attachment of license plates, operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating without a license.

8/17 at 10:47 p.m. Theresa Thorne, 52, of Scarborough, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarty on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

8/22 at 8:53 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector malfunction on Main Street.

8/22 at 5:06 p.m. Distress call on Cannon Road.

8/22 at 9:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector malfunction on South Richland Street.

8/23 at 10:50 a.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Preble Street.

8/23 at 12:32 p.m. Distress call on Walker Street.

8/23 at 12:38 p.m. Combustible liquid spill on Evans Street.

8/23 at 7 p.m. Alarm malfunction on Waterman Drive.

8/23 at 9:53 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Chestnut Street.

8/23 at 10:08 p.m. Alarm malfunction on Maine Mall Road.

8/23 at 10:24 p.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Cumberland Road.

8/24 at 8:23 p.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Fort Road.

8/25 at 4:46 a.m. Accident on Route 703.

8/25 at 6:23 a.m. Fire on Broadway.

8/25 at 8:26 a.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Whitworth Drive.

8/25 at 12:42 p.m. Accident, with injuries, on Main Street.

8/25 at 7:52 p.m. False alarm on Fort Road.

8/26 at 1:28 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Maine Mall Road.

8/26 at 10:38 a.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

8/26 at 1:05 p.m. Passenger rescued from stalled elevator on Preble Street.

8/27 at 3:31 a.m. Accident, with injuries, on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

8/27 at 11:26 a.m. Accident, with injuries, on Broadway.

8/27 at 12:07 p.m. Accident on Broadway.

8/27 at 8:46 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Pearl Street.

8/28 at 1:22 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Maine Mall Road.

8/28 at 1:52 p.m. Sprinkler activation on Dartmouth Street.

8/28 at 3:06 p.m. Alarm call on Postal Service Way.

8/28 at 4:23 p.m. Water or steam leak on Maine Mall Road.

EMS

South Portland Emergency medical services responded to 72 calls from Aug. 22-28.