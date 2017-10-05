South Portland Police Beat: Oct 6.

Arrests

9/16 at 12:37 a.m. Dennis R. Junkins, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving to endanger.

9/16 at 4:53 p.m. Maya I. Church, 19, of Lewiston, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/16 at 4:53 p.m. Cameron G.F. Davis, 19, of Lewiston, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/16 at 4:53 p.m. Melissa M. Rodriguez 19, of Lewiston, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/16 at 9:10 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Windham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jeff Warren on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/18 at 9 a.m. Cody McNamara, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/19 at 4:52 p.m. Daniel K. Murphy, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a probation violation.

9/20 at 9:54 p.m. Nicholas O’Brien, 35, no address listed, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a probation violation.

9/21 at 8:51 p.m. Michael Verney, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ryan Johns on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of burglary, criminal mischief, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/16 at 11:34 a.m. Gabrielle LeMay, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/19 at 1:16 p.m. Kristie Wittman, 37, of Gray, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/20 at 6:53 p.m. Alec L. Dionne, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

9/21 at 11:57 a.m. Red A. Pichardo, 26, of New York, New York, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

9/26 at 12:58 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on A Street.

9/26 at 5:36 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Boysenberry Street.

9/26 at 6:05 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Huntress Street.

9/27 at 4:23 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Highland Avenue.

9/27 at 4:36 p.m. Special incident on Maine Mall Road.

9/27 at 8:02 p.m. Gas leak on Cottage Road.

9/27 at 9:25 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Southborough Road.

9/28 at 9:15 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Humphreys Road.

9/28 at 5:16 p.m. Gasoline or other flammable spill on Running Hill Road.

9/28 at 6:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

9/28 at 6:48 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Broadway.

9/28 at 7:15 p.m. Mulch fire on Market Street.

9/29 at 8:21 a.m. Accident with injuries on Hunnewell Street.

9/29 at 1:36 p.m. Mulch fire on Gorham Road.

9/29 at 7:36 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on E Street.

9/29 at 8:30 p.m. Assist invalid on High Street.

9/29 at 7:59 a.m. Water problem on Robinson Street.

9/29 at 3:33 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Gorham Road.

9/29 at 5:30 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Crestview Drive.

9/30 at 9:32 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

10/1 at 9:15 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Preble Street.

10/1 at 5:15 p.m. Cooking fire on Ocean Street.

10/1 at 10:13 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Bonnybriar Road.

10/2 at 7:32 a.m. Accident on Interstate 95.

10/2 at 8:53 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Cooper Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency services responded to 57 calls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.