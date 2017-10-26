South Portland Police beat: Oct. 27

Arrests

South Portland arrests and summons logs were not available at press time.

Fire calls

10/17 at 4:25 p.m. Hazardous materials release investigation on Cottage Road.

10/18 at 10:28 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Foden Road.

10/18 at 1:13 p.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Main Street.

10/18 at 3:32 p.m. Hazardous materials release investigation on Broadway.

10/18 at 5:55 p.m. Accident with injuries on Townhouse Drive.

10/18 at 8:11 a.m. Building fire on Broadway.

10/18 at 8:37 a.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Gannett Drive.

10/18 at 9:39 a.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

10/19 at 3:20 p.m. Mulch fire on Gorham Road.

10/20 at 9:50 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/20 at 3:44 p.m. Accident on Maine Mall Road.

10/21 at 11:04 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Stanford Street.

10/21 at 11:52 p.m. Unauthorized burning on High Street.

10/22 at 12:24 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Broadway.

10/22 at 1:10 p.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

10/23 at 12:12 p.m. Accident on Broadway.

10/23 at 5:39 p.m. Smoke investigation on Broadway.

10/23 at 5:56 p.m. Smoke investigation on Broadway.

EMS

South Portland emergency services responded to 63 calls from Oct. 17- 23.