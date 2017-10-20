South Portland Police Beat: Oct. 20

Arrests

10/7 at 12:55 a.m. Erin Stanford, 42, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/8 at 1:53 a.m. Benjamin Engelbert, 32, of Lisbon, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/8 at 1:53 a.m. Reynold Theriault, 35, of Biddeford, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/8 at 1:07 p.m. Paul Cram, 49, of Buxton, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Phillip Loganecker on charges of domestic violence assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

10/10 at 6:09 a.m. Anthony Giliardi, 25, of Biddeford, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/10 at 6 p.m. Joanne Benner, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/12 at 11:46 p.m. Willie T. Brown, 18, of Willimantic, Connecticut, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating without a license.

Summonses

10/8 at 4:50 p.m. Michael J. O’Rouke, 59, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

10/10 at 8:21 p.m. Jacob R. Gay, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

10/10 at 9:19 p.m. Dayn C. Hammond, 39, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

10/11 at 8:18 a.m. Michael O’Brien, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

10/11 at 1:19 p.m. Jyllian B. Lizanecz, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Fort Road by Officer John Bostwick on a charge of failing to notify the Bureau of Motor Vehicles of a change.

10/11 at 1:24 p.m. Ted Miller, 80, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/13 at 1:36 p.m. Sarah Keating, 31, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Burnham Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

10/10 at 12:32 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Haven Street.

10/10 at 2:10 p.m. Smoke odor investigation at Jetport Boulevard.

10/10 at 3:39 p.m. Cable wire down on High Street.

10/10 at 4:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 95.

10/10 at 6:35 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Broadway.

10/10 at 10:41 p.m. Electrical or equipment problem on Western Avenue.

10/11 at 3:22 a.m. Intentional smoke detector activation on Sawyer Street.

10/11 at 10:22 a.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Southborough Road.

10/11 at 3:11 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Calais Street.

10/11 at 5:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Wainwright Circle.

10/12 at 9:30 a.m. Unauthorized burning on Evergreen Street.

10/12 at 8:05 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

10/12 at 8:21 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Main Street.

10/13 at 12:01 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Spring Point Drive.

10/13 at 2:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Westbrook Street.

10/13 at 9:30 p.m. Authorized controlled burning.

10/13 at 9:44 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

10/14 at 12:01 p.m. Unintentional transmission of alarm on Maine Mall Road.

10/14 at 12:05 p.m. Electrical or wiring problem on Maine Mall Road.

10/15 at 4:21 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Dartmouth Street.

10/15 at 6:10 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Maine Mall Road.

10/15 at 2:25 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pamela Street.

10/16 at 7:59 a.m. Motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident on the Casco Bay Bridge.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Oct. 10 – 16.