South Portland Police Beat: Oct. 13

Arrests

10/2 at 9:37 a.m. Eric Martin, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Skillings Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/5 at 2:56 a.m. Katelynn Henry, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Riverplace Drive by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/30 at 9:19 a.m. Abigail DeWitt, 21, of New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/1 at 10:10 a.m. Katherine Gonzalez, 32, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Southborough Drive by Officer Jesse Peasley on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking, possession or transfer of theft devices, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and trafficking in prison contraband.

10/1 at 10:10 a.m. Kelly Nelson, 39, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Southborough Drive by Officer Jesse Peasley on charges of unauthorized taking, criminal mischief and possession or transfer of theft devices.

10/3 at 7:01 a.m. Joshua Hunt, 29, of Sanford, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Nicolas Dascano on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/3 at 8:25 p.m. Jacob M. Condon, 22, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/3 at 11:59 p.m. Conner MacVane, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Ryan Johnson a charge of criminal mischief.

10/4 at 8:07 a.m. George Murray, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/5 at 8:57 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of marijuana by a minor.

10/5 at 8:57 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

EMS

South Portland fire and EMS reports were not available Oct. 3-9.