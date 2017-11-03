South Portland Police Beat: Nov. 3

Arrests

10/17 at 4:38 p.m. Michael Wrzeszcz, 39, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan John on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/18 at 5:14 p.m. Amin H. Issa, 24, of Lewiston, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of reckless conduct and threatening display of a weapon.

10/20 at 12:06 a.m. Aaron R. Harris, 29, of Annapolis, Maryland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Celeb Gray on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/20 at 1:19 a.m. Vannak Khon, 28, of Portland was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Ryan Johnson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating under the influence and failing to stop for an officer.

10/20 at 3 p.m. Shawn Baker, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Jeff Levesque on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

10/14 at 12:05 p.m. Mackenzie Herlihy, 19, of Tamworth, New Hampshire, was issued a summons in Bug Light Park by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of possession of marijuana by a minor.

10/15 at 2:12 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of Camden, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/15 at 5:05 p.m. Joanne Benner, 51, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/15 at 6:16 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Saco, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/15 at 50 p.m. Two 16-year-old females, both of Westbrook, were issued summonses on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on charges of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/15 at 9:13 p.m. Shane A. Mata, 18, of Plymouth, was issued a summons on Lighthouse Circle by Officer Adam Howard on a charge of possession of marijuana by a minor.

10/17 at 5:46 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Scott Study on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/17 at 4:48 p.m. Megan Jackson, 28, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/18 at 4:12 p.m. Destiny Nye, 19, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Ryan Johnson a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/19 at 5:46 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on possession of tobacco by a minor.

10/20 at 1:27 a.m. Cameron W. Burrows, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Evans Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/20 at 5:39 p.m. Two 15-year-old females, of Portland, were issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jesse Peasly on charges of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

10/24 at 11:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Billy Vachon Road.

10/24 at 8:38 p.m. Assist invalid on Gary Maietta Way.

10/25 at 4:45 p.m. HazMat release investigation on Western Avenue.

10/26 at 8:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

10/26 at 9:25 a.m. Gasoline or other flammable liquid spilled on Ocean House Road.

10/26 at 8:44 p.m. Water problem on High Avenue.

10/26 at 9:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm call on Summit Street.

10/27 at 8:01 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Maine Mall Road.

10/27 at 8:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

10/27 at 10:30 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

10/27 at 1:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Briarwood Street.

10/30 at 6:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

10/30 at 6:40 a.m. Power line down on Stone Street.

10/30 at 7 a.m. Power line down on Broadway.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Power line down on Broadway.

10/30 at 7:06 a.m. Power line down on Calais Street.

10/30 at 7:24 a.m. Power line down on Free Street.

10/30 at 7:40 a.m. Power line down on Chase Street.

10/30 at 7:44 a.m. Power line down on Curtis Street.

10/30 at 8:11 a.m. Power line down on Kaler Street.

10/30 at 8:27 a.m. Power line down on Lowell Street.

10/30 at 8:31 a.m. Power line down on Cloyster Street.

10/30 at 8:42 a.m. Power line down on Southwell Road.

10/30 at 8:46 a.m. Power line down on Broadway.

10/30 at 8:53 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on North Kelsey Street.

10/30 at 9:03 a.m. Power line down on New York Street.

10/30 at 9:08 a.m. Power line down on Clinton Street.

10/30 at 9:08 a.m. Power line down on Lowell Street.

10/30 at 9:10 a.m. Power line down on Harborview Street.

10/30 at 9:12 a.m. Power line down on Edgewood Street.

10/30 at 10 a.m. Power line down on Ocean Street.

10/30 at 10:25 a.m. Power line down on Stanford Street.

10/30 at 10:32 a.m. Power line down on Surfsite Street.

10/30 at 11:29 a.m. Power line down on Chase Street.

10/30 at 11:38 a.m. Power line down on Summit Street.

10/30 at 12:28 a.m. Power line down on Chase Street.

10/30 at 12:42 a.m. Power line down on Preble Street.

10/30 at 3:09 p.m. Power line down on Chase Street.

10/30 at 6:33 p.m. Power line down on Lee Street.

10/30 at 9:26 p.m. Power line down on Lincoln Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 53 calls from Oct.24 – 30.