South Portland Police Beat: Nov. 17

Arrests

10/29 at 4:13 p.m. Michael J. Harris, 30, of Brunswick, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating under the influence, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/29 at 9:12 p.m. Joanne Benner, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/29 at 9:21 p.m. Jonathan R. Narbone, 28, of Ashville, North Carolina, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of operating under the influence and misuse of public benefits.

10/20 at 9 p.m. Edward Ringuette, 42, of Harrison, was arrested on Brickhill Avenue by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/1 at 4:40 a.m. Brianna L. Bower, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Fort Road by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/3 at 1:47 p.m. Derick Partin, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on Liberty Lane by Officer Ryan John on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay fines.

11/3 at 5:17 p.m. Maulanna R. Arnaldy, 24, of Long Island, New York, was arrested on Sable Oaks Drive in South Portland by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging in prostitution and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/28 at 1:04 p.m. Israel Leon-Periana, 51, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Philip Loganecker on a charge of operating without a license.

10/28 at 5 p.m. Davis H. Ritger, 18, of Freeport, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of possession of marijuana under 21 years of age.

10/29 at 1:51 a.m. Gina M. Clark, 37, of Steep Falls, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Jacob Lachance on a charge operating under the influence.

11/1 at 9:57 a.m. Colin McNamara, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/1 at 4:58 p.m. A 16-year-old-female, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

11/1 at 6:20 p.m. Brandan J. Clement, 25, of Standish, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

11/7 at 8:10 p.m. Motor vehicle crash with injuries on Lincoln Street.

11/8 at 6:05 a.m. Water problem on Foden Road.

11/8 at 9:36 p.m. Excessive heat or scorch burns with no ignition on Preble Street.

11/8 at 10:57 p.m. Odor of crude or fuel oil on Standford Street.

11/9 at 1:21 a.m. Emergency medical service on Broadway.

11/9 at 12:17 a.m. Oil or other combustible liquid spill on Craggmere Street.

11/9 at 11:06 a.m. Extrication of a victim from a vehicle on Interstate 295.

11/9 at 11:18 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Hamilton Street.

11/9 at 11:24 am. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

11/9 at 4:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

11/9 at 6:05 p.m. Extrication of victims from a vehicle on Broadway.

11/10 at 8:57 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Highland Avenue.

11/10 at 9:17 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Cottage Road.

11/10 at 10:46 a.m. Electrical wiring or equipment problem on Ocean Street.

11/10 at 2:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Western Avenue.

11/11 at 2:43 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Highland Avenue.

11/11 at 2:39 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Maine Mall Road.

11/11 at 2:58 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Broadway.

11/11 at 6:15 p.m. Chimney fire on Elm Street.

11/13 at 1:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Hall Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from Nov. 7- 13.