South Portland Police Beat: Nov. 11

Arrests

10/21 at 2:53 a.m. Nutherak Sem, 30, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested on Pleasant Avenue by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

10/21 at 4:40 p.m. Lena M. Habibzai, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of failing to appear for sentencing, driving to endanger, operating with a suspended or revoked license, failure to notify the department of motor vehicles of a change, and displaying suspended driver’s license.

1/22 at 9:07 p.m. Robert White, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on charges of threatening display of a weapon, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

10/24 at 7:40 p.m. Ian Soule, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/24 at 11:23 p.m. James Bellino, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/27 at 12:01 a.m. Richard T. Palmer, 56, no address listed, was arrested on Rollins Way by Officer Shane Stephenson on an outstanding warrant.

10/27 at 1:57 a.m. Matthew E. Visser, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/27 at 1:57 a.m. Kyle J. Schoessow, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/27 at 9:36 p.m. Lawrence Michaud, 71, of South Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/21 at 8:04 p.m. A 16-year-old, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of failing to notify the department of motor vehicles of a change.

10/23 at 3 p.m. Todd Mosier, 39, of Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Jeff Levesque on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

10/23 at 4:27 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Medway, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/23 at 5:46 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Scott Study on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/23 at 5:57 p.m. Abdideq Musse, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Devereaux Circle by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/24 at 5:51 p.m. Efstratios K. Meimaridis, 46, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/24 at 9:16 p.m. Christopher Proach, 21, of Wells, was issued a summons on Sawyer Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/25 at 8:19 p.m. Guy Weitzman, 39, of South Portland, was arrested in Bug Light Park by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating without a license.

10/27 at 1:48 p.m. Etty M. Buana, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on West Wainwright Circle by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls and EMS were not available as of press time.