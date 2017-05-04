South Portland Police Beat: May 5

Arrests

4/14 at 6:12 p.m. John Ivers, 74, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/16 at 5:52 p.m. Evan M. Brady, 20, no address listed, was arrested on Cormorant Place by Officer Brian McCarthy on an outstanding local warrant.

4/17 at 9:48 p.m. Sonia S. Smith, 48, of Portland, was arrested on West MacArthur Circle by Officer Scott Study on outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/20 at 12:35 p.m. Daryl Terry, 18, of Baldwin, was arrested on Route 703 by Officer Andrew Nelson on charges of eluding an officer, operating with a suspended or revoked license, illegal attachment of license plates and violating conditions of release.

4/21 at 8:53 a.m. Bethany White, 35, of Portland was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/21 at 9:57 p.m. Phillip MacDonald, 19, of South Portland, was arrested on Skillings Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Summonses

4/15 at 12:02 p.m. Harold F. Varnum, 50, no address listed, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Benjamin Macisso on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/16 at 10:55 p.m. Yarai Fuentes Quinones, 25, of Hialeah, Florida, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating without a license.

4/17 at 6:30 p.m. Kathryn Pooler, 43, of South Portland was issued a summons on Sawyer Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of assault.

4/19 at 4:53 p.m. Nicholas Hanson, 32, of Troy was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/21 at 2:42 p.m. Maria Colon, 26, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

4/18 at 10:42 a.m. Accident on Broadway.

4/18 at 5:01 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation of Adam Street.

4/18 at 5:05 p.m. Accident on Broadway.

4/19 at 4:05 a.m. Building fire on Anthoine Street.

4/19 at 4:39 p.m. Fire call on Pearl Street.

4/19 at 6:22 p.m. Building fire on Keswick Street.

4/21 at 1:36 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on John Roberts Road.

4/21 at 2:40 p.m. Accident with injuries on Western Avenue.

4/21 at 5:30 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

4/22 at 7:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector malfunction on Preble Street.

4/22 at 12:04 p.m. System malfunction on E Street.

4/22 at 1:27 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

4/22 at 8:31 p.m. Accident with injuries on Payne Road.

4/23 at 10:03 p.m. Accident on Gorham Road.

4/24 at 1:14 a.m. Accident on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

4/24 at 2:05 p.m. Vehicle/pedestrian accident on running Hill Road.

4/24 at 8:45 p.m. accident with injuries on Evans Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 46 calls April 18-24.