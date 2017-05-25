South Portland Police Beat: May 26

Arrests

5/7 at 5:58 p.m. Jacob R. Lesperance, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Mussey Street by Officer Scott Study on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/7 at 6 p.m. Maria Bryce, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

5/8 at 1:22 p.m. Ali K. Aljubyly, 23, of South Portland was arrested on Jetport Plaza Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/9 at 4:25 p.m. Carlos G. Daaboul, 39, of Arlington, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of assault.

5/10 at 2:17 p.m. Steven Irakoze, 21, of South Portland was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

5/5 at 1:43 p.m. Michael Kimball, 26, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/5 at 8 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/5 at 8 p.m. A 14-year-old female, of Windham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/10 at 9:16 a.m. Joseph A. Nicolantonio, 33, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Nelson on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

5/11 at 6:45 a.m. James MacNeill, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

5/12 at 4:48 p.m. John R. Bendle, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

5/12 at 9:43 p.m. Charles N. Anderson, 39, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating without a license, operating with an expired registration and violating conditions of release.

5/12 at 11:54 p.m. Gabriel M. Sobczak, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ezekiel on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire Calls

5/9 at 6:11 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Henley Street.

5/9 at 6:43 a.m. Public service call on Preble Street.

5/9 at 7:43 a.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

5/9 at 5:10 p.m. Gas leak on Wermuth Street.

5/10 at 4:29 p.m. Accident with injuries on Main Street.

5/11 at 9:32 a.m. Hazardous condition on Westbrook Street.

5/12 at 1:30 p.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Westbrook Street.

5/12 at 2:10 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Sandy Hill Road.

5/13 at 12:41 a.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Sawyer Street.

5/13 at 6 p.m. Electrical problem on Campus Center Road.

5/14 at 8:13 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

5/14 at 12:29 p.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

5/14 at 10:43 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Gannett Drive.

5/15 at 12:31 a.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Broadway.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from May 9 – 15.