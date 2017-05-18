South Portland Police Beat: May 19

Arrests

4/29 at 8:17 p.m. David S. Klippert, 55, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/3 at 5:20 p.m. Amanda Paxson, 32, of Standish, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

5/3 at 11:15 p.m. John Zappia, 56, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Richard Mearn on charges of domestic violence assault and operating under the influence.

Summonses

4/29 at 4:22 p.m. Tyler D. Hutson, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

4/29 at 4:57 p.m. Timothy Watts, 41, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Cash Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating without a license.

5/4 at 9:22 a.m. Asael Gonzalez, 42, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/4 at 1:46 p.m. Laura Herbert, 29, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/4 at 1:43 p.m. Michael Kimball, 26, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire Calls

5/2 at 9:14 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Ocean Street.

5/2 at 5:59 p.m. Hazardous condition on Grandview Street.

5/3 at 10:10 a.m. False alarm call on Sable Oaks Drive.

5/4 at 8:05 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

5/4 at 12:47 p.m. Accident on Western Avenue.

5/4 at 8:06 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Soule Street.

5/5 at 8:03 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Western Avenue.

5/5 at 11:31 p.m. Accident with injuries on Route 701.

5/6 at 1:16 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Broadway.

5/6 at 6:09 p.m. Accident on Cottage Road.

5/7 at 12:32 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Maine Mall Road.

5/8 at 6:24 p.m. Accident with injuries of Farms Edge Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from May 2-8.