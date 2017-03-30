South Portland Police Beat: March 31

Arrests

3/4 at 7:57 p.m. Kenneth J. Laflamme, 45, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/9 at 5:55 p.m. Robert E. Clinton, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/10 at 1:40 a.m. Nicholas Conti, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on North Richland Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/10 at 2:40 a.m. Gisela St. Amant, 49, of Auburn, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/12 at 6:55 p.m. Andrea J. Oliver, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on School Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/14 at 10:23 a.m. Devon Betrand, 22, of Eliot, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Benjamin Macisso on charges of forgery, theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.

3/14 at 12:03 p.m. Esmaeil S. Mohabbati, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Brickhill Avenue by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/14 at 12:46 p.m. Ryan R. Halpern, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer John Bostwick, on charges of robbery and theft by unauthorized taking.

3/15 at 5:09 p.m. Devon Pease, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/15 at 10:21 p.m. Christopher Lane, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Surfsite Road by Officer Kevin Sager on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/16 at 1:34 p.m. Kim Anh T. Pham, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/17 at 11:44 p.m. Anthony C. Iuretig, 24, of Scarborough, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/4 at 3:59 p.m. Lindsay J. Moan, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/5 at 2:29 p.m. Kelby Doyle, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/7 at 2:09 a.m. Evan Brady, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Devereaux Circle by Officer Jacob Lachance on a charge of a illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

3/8 at 4:09 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

3/9 at 2:42 p.m. Tannis A. Goodson, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of assault.

3/11 at 5:37 p.m. Maxwell R. Juvet, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of displaying a false registration and failure to register a vehicle.

3/13 at 6:51 p.m. Jasmin Belanger, 19, of Old Town, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of failure to notify of an accident and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/14 at 6:17 p.m. Morris A. Overby, 40, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/15 at 12:20 p.m. Carol Christ, 82, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Pleasant Avenue, Cape Elizabeth by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/15 at 5:11 p.m. Samantha Bullock, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Devereaux Circle by Officer Ryan Le on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

3/16 at 9:13 a.m. Matthew Crockett, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

3/17 at 8:01 a.m. Jeffrey R. Albright, 40, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer John Bostwick on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/17 at 8:06 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor.

3/17 at 4:48 p.m. Papy M. Musongela, 42, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/17 at 6:52 p.m. David Suazo-Chandias, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license. Fire calls 3/14 at 12:39 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Grandview Avenue. 3/15 at 2:59 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Stanford Road. 3/15 at 9:04 a.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Maine Mall Road. 3/15 at 10:26 p.m. Cooking fire on Broadway. 3/17 at 8:10 a.m. Accident, with injuries, on Evans Street. 3/17 at 2:28 p.m. Unintentional detector activation on Whitworth Street. 3/17 at 3:00 p.m. Flammable liquid spill on Western Avenue. 3/17 at 4:47 p.m. Unintentional detector activation on Whitworth Street.

3/17 at 5:22 p.m. Fire on Mariner Street.

3/17 at 9:15 p.m. Building fire on Highland Avenue.

3/18 at 10:16 a.m. Unintentional detector activation on Deake Street.

3/18 at 11:34 a.m. Assist invalid on Adam Street.

3/18 at 11:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Wainwright Circle.

3/19 at 7:05 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Anthoine Street.

3/19 at 1:52 p.m. Alarm system malfunction on Preble Street.

3/19 at 5:56 p.m. Alarm system malfunction on Wescott Road.

3/19 at 9:20 p.m. Alarm system malfunction on Wescott Road.

3/20 at 2:09 p.m. Accident, with injuries, on Broadway.

3/20 at 2:35 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Broadway.

3/20 at 5:56 p.m. Alarm call on Nelson Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from March 14 – 20.