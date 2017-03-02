South Portland Police Beat: March 3

Arrests

1/28 at 1:27 a.m. Chelsey Fournier, 22, of Biddeford, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/29 at 2:39 a.m. Daniel Lamack, 27, of Peabody, Mass., was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/30 at 1:42 a.m. Lia M. Howard, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of operating with an expired registration and violating conditions of release.

1/31 at 2:15 p.m. Sarah Brinkerhoff, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Benjamin Macisso on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

1/31 at 9:26 p.m. Daniel Gardner, 36, of Millinocket, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of assault.

2/1 at 1:25 a.m. Dalton Senosk, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/2 at 1:24 a.m. Evan G. Beck, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/2 at 1:30 a.m. Geoffrey J. Alterman, 27, of Windham, was arrested on Route 703 by Officer Ezekiel on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/2 at 8:49 p.m. Aaron Sharp, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

1/28 at 1:30 a.m. Ashley R. Tovell, 30, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

1/29 at 10:03 a.m. Ashley Caston, 28, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

1/30 at 3:51 p.m. Jason P. Ryan, 43, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road in Scarborough by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge indecent conduct.

2/2 at 10:30 a.m. Michael S. Taggart, 52, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/2 at 4:48 p.m. Stephen J. Hart, 27, of Springvale, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Caleb Gray, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

2/2 at 11:04 p.m. Erin Plummer, 36, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/2 at 11:57 p.m. Richard R. Fecteau, 49, of Hollis, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

2/14 at 11:57 a.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment call at Foden Road.

2/14 at 3:04 p.m. Carbon monoxide call at Ocean Street.

2/14 at 9:43 p.m. Lock-out at Maine Mall Road.

2/14 at 10:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide call on Bowdoin Road.

2/15 at 11:37 a.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Southborough Road.

2/15 at 5:27 p.m. Telephone on cable wire down on Chapel Street.

2/15 at 7:14 p.m. Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Broadway.

2/16 at 10:19 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Herford Street.

2/16 at 12:09 p.m. Fire call on Bonnybank Road.

2/16 at 10:22 p.m. Water on steam leak on Skillings Street.

2/17 at 6:52 a.m. Accident on Gorham Road.

2/17 at 7:31 a.m. Accident on Evans Street.

2/17 at 7:57 a.m. Accident with injuries on Route 703.

2/17 at 8:03 a.m. Accident with injuries on Westbrook Street.

2/17 at 12:48 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Wescott Street.

2/17 at 8:01 p.m. Flammable liquid spill on Gorham Road.

2/17 at 10:41 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Main Street.

2/18 at 2:07 a.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Street.

2/18 at 2:56 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

2/19 at 8:45 a.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

2/19 at 12:16 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

2/20 at 3:01 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Philbrook Street.

2/20 at 7:57 a.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Main Street.

2/20 at 12:53 p.m. Accident with injuries on Westbrook Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency services responded to 45 calls between Feb. 14-20.