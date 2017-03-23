South Portland Police Beat: March 24

Arrests

2/25 at 8:23 p.m. Aria Pomerleau, 21, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeff Warren on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

2/25 at 8:23 p.m. Benjamin Martineau, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeff Warren on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

2/25 at 8:23 p.m. Nicole L. Haycock, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeff Warren on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

2/26 at 8:47 p.m. Daniel H. Mattson, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Shane Stephenson, on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency

2/27 at 3:37 p.m. Gary Moody, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of aggravated criminal trespass.

2/27 at 8:50 p.m. Noah Hassenpflug, 18, of Brunswick, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/28 at 4:51 p.m. James Tetrault, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of theft by deception.

3/2 at 9:56 p.m. Jose L. Padilla Portillo, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating without a license.

3/3 at 1:09 a.m. Mohammed S. Alam, 43, of South Portland, was arrested on Palmer Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/3 at 8:33 a.m. Michael Rice, 52, of Windham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/3 at 6:13 p.m. Damien J. Watts, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer David Stailing on a charge violating conditions of release, and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

2/25 at 1:45 p.m. Gary V. Moody, 51, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Peter Corbett on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/26 at 10:21 a.m. Margret S. Mabruk, 22, of Portland, 22, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Philip Loganecker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/26 at 10:46 a.m. Howard E. Altman, 38, of Westport, Connecticut, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/26 at 2:55 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Brigham Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of operating without a license, and failure to notify of an accident.

2/27 at 2:14 p.m. Sabrina Sher, 54, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Benjamin Macisso on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/27 at 2:21 p.m. Steven J. Boudreau, 26, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by deception.

3/1 at 12:49 a.m. Grant S. Bowen, 18, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on Surfsite Road by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

3/1 at 10:13 a.m. Andrew Hamilton, 28, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro, a on charge of operating with an expired registration.

3/1 at 6:14 p.m. Robert Davis, 28, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of assault.

3/1 at 7 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/1 at 8:25 p.m. Jeanne M. Emond, 58, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of failure to notify of an accident

3/2 at 2:45 a.m. Amgad A. Mohamed, 18, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

3/7 at 7:02 a.m. Accident on Route 701.

3/7 at 10:31 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Lydia Street.

3/7 at 10:58 p.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Broadway.

3/7 at 11 p.m. Arching, shorted electrical equipment on Highland Avenue.

3/8 at 12:01 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Fort Road.

3/10 at 12:15 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Landry Street.

3/12 at 1:04 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Southborough Road.

3/12 at 2:26 p.m. Sprinkler activation due to malfunction on Maine Mall Road.

3/13 at 8:23 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

3/13 at 9:11 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

3/13 at 11:38 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

3/13 at 3:49 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector malfunction on Huntress Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from March 7-13.