South Portland Police Beat: March 17

Arrests

2/11 at 1:11 a.m. Mohammed H. Ali, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating under the influence and transportation of drugs by a minor.

2/12 at 8:29 p.m. Nathan N. Coronis, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/13 at 5:13 p.m. David Zeboski, 51, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of operating under the influence, operating with an expired registration and violating conditions of release.

2/13 at 9:33 p.m. William E. Hanna, 63, of Cape Elizabeth was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/14 at 2:04 a.m. Jean Nyubahwe, 21, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/15 at 8:31 a.m. Jacob Stockman, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Benjamin Macisso on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

2/15 at 4:39 p.m. Jonathan Mazerolle, 25, of Buxton was arrested on Market Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/15 at 5:20 p.m. Sarah Graff, 25, of Portland was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/15 at 5:55 p.m. Megan Jackson, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer David Stailing on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/18 at 1:37 a.m. John A. Young, 35, of Windham, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/18 at 1:07 p.m. Christian D. Reed, 23, of Sanford, was arrested on Hall Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/19 at 12:01 a.m. Mohammed Ali, 18, of Portland was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Offer Ryan Johns on charges of transportation of drugs by a minor, operating under the influence, illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and violating conditions of release.

2/19 at 12:29 a.m. James Dougherty, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street in Portland by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/20 at 2:03 p.m. Michael Esposito, 36, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Benjamin Macisso on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

2/20 at 4:58 p.m. Steeven Irakoze, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Burnham Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with an expired registration, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/21 at 10:47 p.m. Callum Hebert, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Brickhill Avenue by Officer Ryan M. Johns on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and making a false public alarm or report.

2/22 at 6:31 p.m. Anitra M. Willitts, 35, of Scarborough, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of violating conditions of release and operating without a license.

2/22 at 8:27 p.m. Martin Wilder, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Fairlawn Avenue by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

2/23 at 9:41 p.m. James L. Splude, 22, of Sebago, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/24 at 6:47 p.m. Christopher Alan, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/24 at 7:59 p.m. Peter Murphy, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Chase Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of violation of a protection order and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

2/11 at 12:41 a.m. Jeffrey Barnes, 18, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Nutter Road by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of sale and use of drug paraphernalia, transportation of drugs and smoking marijuana in a public place.

2/11 at 12:41 a.m. A 16-year-old male, South Portland was issued a summons on Nutter Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor.

2/11 at 9:08 a.m. Lucas Desmond, 35, of Portland, was issued a summons on Scamman street by Officer Rocco Navarro, on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

2/11 at 9:25 p.m. Natasha Maietta, 18, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Maine Mall road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of violation of protection order.

2/12 at 1:11 a.m. Benjamin A. Krise, 29, of South Portland was issued a summons on Gary L. Maietta Parkway of Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/14 at 2:04 a.m. Keresa S. Chuck, 18, of South Portland was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

2/15 at 8:53 p.m. Peter L. Murphy, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Chase Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/17 at 9:39 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of operating without a license.

2/18 at 1:25 a.m. Peter L. Murphy, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Chase Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/18 at 9:37 p.m. Thomas C. Piscopo, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of failing to notify of an accident.

2/18 at 9:55 p.m. Dyland Q. Rottkov, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Adelbert Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of marijuana.

2/19 at 8:54 p.m. Amanda Moss, 34, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of violating conditions of release.

2/20 at 6:00 p.m. Ashton T. Paquin, 19, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on Fort Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

2/21 at 12:05 a.m. Ari P. Jenkins, 37, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Preble Street in Portland by Officer Philip Loganecker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/21 at 5:10 p.m. Abdinasir Mohamed, 19, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/22 at 2:10 a.m. Amanda J. Corey, 18, of Waterville, was issued a summons on Preble Street by Officer Chris Scholfield on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/22 at 11:08 a.m. Antinette Frank, 32, of Lewiston was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/22 at 4:43 p.m. Crystal D. Micel, 28, of Greenwood, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/23 at 10:30 a.m. Reginald MacDonald, 72, of Portland, was issued a summons on Glenridge Drive by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of failure to notify of an accident.

2/24 at 4:07 p.m. Nicole D. Gaillard, 36, of South Portland was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

2/28 at 1:05 p.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Westbrook Street.

2/28 at 8:48 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Maine Mall Road.

3/1 at 12:15 p.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Westbrook Street.

3/1 at 8:57 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Florence Street.

3/2 at 2:26 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Olive Street.

3/2 at 5:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Sandy Hill Drive.

3/3 at 10:29 a.m. Accident on Route 703.

3/3 at 3:58 p.m. Alarm call on Stonybrook Road.

3/4 at 1:55 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Preble Street.

3/5 at 7:39 a.m. Public service assistance on Sable Oaks Drive.

3/5 at 10:39 a.m. Grass fire on Sunset Street.

3/5 at 12:33 p.m. Sprinkler malfunction on Soule Street.

3/5 at 10:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm malfunction on Goudy Street.

3/6 at 8:56 a.m. Accident, with injuries, on Main Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency services responded to 63 calls from Feb. 28 to March 6.