South Portland Police Beat: March 12

Arrests

4/22 at 9:36 a.m. Michael P. Libby, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on Summit Street by Officer John Bostwick on a charge of aggravated assault.

4/27 at 9:53 p.m. Jacquelyn Balboni, 33, of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

4/22 at 8:29 p.m. Tyrome E. Roberts, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating without a license.

4/23 at 12:35 a.m. Nicolas M. Decarlo, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Graffam Road by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

4/23 at 2:37 a.m. Allie M. McKowen, 19, of Ellsworth, was issued a summons on Mussey Street by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

4/23 at 5:54 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating without a license.

4/26 at 1:06 p.m. Geoffrey Paulus, 63, of Portland was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/28 at 6:24 p.m. Joshua Nelsen, 18, of South Portland was issued a s summons in Bug Light Park by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of possession of marijuana.

4/28 at 6:24 p.m. Lukus Groves, 19, of South Portland was issued a s summons in Bug Light Park by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

4/25 at 8:44 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

4/25 at 12:01 p.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Lincoln Street.

4/25 at 6:01 p.m. Alarm call on Wilson Street.

4/26 at 12:57 a.m. Refrigeration leak on Brigham Street.

4/26 at 10:48 a.m. Cooking fire on Wilson Street.

4/26 at 4:25 p.m. Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Westbrook Street.

4/26 at 8:17 p.m. Building fire on Hemco Street.

4/28 at 9:36 a.m. Accident with injuries on Main Street.

4/29 at 12:15 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

4/29 at 12:49 p.m. Public service call on Carignan Street.

4/29 at 10:22 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Wainwright Circle.

4/30 at 7:22 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Davis Street.

4/30 at 8:54 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

5/1 at 5:43 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Carignan Street.

5/1 at 6:04 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Running Hill Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from April 25 to May 1.