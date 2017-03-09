South Portland Police Beat: March 10

Arrests

2/4 at 2:06 a.m. Jason Prevatt, 32, of Sanford, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/5 at 10:22 a.m. Matthew Fagone, 27 of South Portland, was arrested on Tremont Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/5 at 2:35 p.m. Jace Murphy, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of robbery.

2/6 at 6:53 p.m. Michael Parker, 49, no address listed, was arrested on Saco Street by Officer Scott Study on charges of robbery, theft by unauthorized taking, assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the report of crime and violating conditions of release.

2/6 at 8:32 p.m. Robert M. Jadwick, 53,of Old Orchard Beach was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

2/8 at 11:31 p.m. Daniel Stross, 31, of Westbrook, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/4 at 10:22 am. Caroline Cole, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

2/4 at 11:42 a.m. Stefana Kuritz, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

2/5 at 5:08 p.m. A 13-year-old-female, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/6 at 10:45 a.m. A 17-year-old-female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor.

2/7 1t 11:18 a.m. A 13-year-old-female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Dawson Street by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of assault.

2/7 1t 11:18 a.m. A 12-year-old-female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Dawson Street by Officer Philip Longanecker on charges of assault and terrorizing.

2/7 at 4:29 pm. Taleisha F. Hale, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Hill Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of criminal threatening.

2/7 at 4:29 pm. Sarah L. Blanchard, 31, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Hill Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of criminal threatening.

2/8 at 12:51 p.m. Damian Gilbert, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway was arrested by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle inspection sticker.

2/8 at at 5:37 a.m. A 14-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer John Ryans on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/10 at 12:55 p.m. Joshua Link, 24, of South Portland was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/10 at 9:44 a.m. Tyler Albert, 22, of South Portland was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/10 at 5:34 p.m. Jesse Bagley, 28, of Newcastle, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

2/10 at 6:24 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Portland was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of possession of fireworks.

Fire calls

2/21 at 7:58 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

2/22 at 9:15 p.m. Accident with injuries on the Casco Bay Bridge.

2/23 at 1:31 a.m. Unintentional smoke alarm on Landry Street.

2/23 at 3:57 p.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Sawyer Street.

2/24 at 11:17 a.m. Combustible liquid spill on Main Street.

2/24 at 5:33 p.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Westbrook Street.

2/25 at 9:43 a.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Westbrook Street.

2/25 at 3:47 p.m. Alarm call on Carlisle Street.

2/25 at 6:33 p.m. Water evacuation off Memory Street.

2/26 at 10:05 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Sable Oaks Drive.

2/26 at at 1:33 p.m. Fire call on High Street.

2/27 at 1:41 p.m. Unintentional alarm activation on on Western Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency services responded to 51 calls between Feb. 21- 27.