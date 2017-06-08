South Portland Police Beat: June 9

Arrests

5/19 at 7 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of Indian Island, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized use of property.

5/21 at 12:50 a.m. Matthew Thorndike, 22, of South Thomaston, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/21 at 2:18 a.m. Sanjukta A. Ayotte, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Bonnybank Terrace by Officer Kevin Gerrish on charges of operating under the influence, exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, failing to stop for an officer and reckless conduct.

5/22 at 12:11 p.m. Deon D. Gaston, 28, of Portland, was arrested in York by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of robbery, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal threatening.

5/23 at 9:51 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was arrested on Bonnybank Terrace by Office Rocco Navarro, on charges of burglary, illegal possession of liquor by a minor and criminal mischief.

5/23 at 8:01 p.m. Markus A. D’Andrea, 20, of Windham, was arrested on Devereaux Circle by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/23 at 8:06 p.m. Tyler Spear, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Devereaux Circle by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

5/24 at 1:39 p.m. Matthew T. Crockett, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson, on charges of possession of marijuana and violating conditions of release.

5/24 at 3:41 p.m. Carlos G. Daaboul, 39, of Arlington, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

5/25 at 5:43 p.m. Christopher Grover, 26, of Biddeford was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and obstructing government administration.

Summonses

5/19 at 5:58 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/20 at 7:13 p.m. Clinton J. Michaud, 28, of Casco, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

5/23 at 2:49 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on East Wainwright Circle by Officer Kevin Webster on charges of failing to notify the department of motor vehicles and operating without a license.

5/24 at 6:35 p.m. Two 16-year-old males, both of Westbrook, were issued summonses on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

5/29 at 8:15 a.m. Accident with injures on Interstate 295.

5/29 at 12:36 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on High Street.

5/29 at 7:29 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Main Street.

5/30 at 2:56 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction on Boothby Street.

5/30 at 9:49 a.m. Accident on the Casco Bay Bridge.

5/30 at 2:09 p.m. Vehicle/pedestrian accident on Market Street.

5/30 at 2:47 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

5/31 at 11:02 a.m. Alarm system activation due to malfunction on Waterman Drive.

5/31 at 5:28 p.m. Fuel oil odor investigation on Main Street.

6/1 at 7:49 a.m. Hazardous materials investigation on Broadway.

6/1 at 6:04 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on John Roberts.

6/2 at 11:13 a.m. Building fire on Fellows Street.

6/2 at 5:25 p.m. Building fire on Brickhill Avenue.

6/3 at 7:35 p.m. Alarm system activation due to malfunction on Waterman Drive.

6/4 at 3:24 p.m. Hazardous condition on Meadow Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 62 calls May 29 to June 4.