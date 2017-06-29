South Portland Police Beat: June 30

Arrests

6/12 at 12:24 p.m. Susan Foss, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on Holden Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/12 at 3:57 p.m. Stephen Dobson, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Motley Street, Portland by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

6/12 at 9:01 p.m. Cyril Anduze, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, misuse of identification and possession or transfer of theft devices.

6/14 at 11:12 p.m. David L. Bryer, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Michel Armstrong on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/15 at 8:44 p.m. Gina C. Welch, 22, of Monmouth, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer David Stailing on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

6/15 at 8:44 p.m. Lena M. Cardona, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/11 at 9:27 p.m. Samantha L. Smith, 36, of Jacksonville, Florida, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating without a license.

6/12 at 3:30 p.m. Ryan M. Boles, 22, no address listed, was issued a summons on County Way, Portland, by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

6/12 at 3:57 p.m. Heatherlynn Hogle, 42, of Portland, was issued a summons on Motley Street, Portland by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

6/13 at 2:06 p.m. Michael Kimball, 26, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/14 at 1 p.m. James Brown, 57, of Cumberland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/14 at 2:06 p.m. Tammy L. Scott, 47, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

6/20 at 2:48 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sterling Street.

6/20 at 7:44 p.m. Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Sawyer Street.

6/21 at 10:52 am. Accident on Main Street.

6/21 at 3:17 p.m. Assist invalid on Adam Street.

6/21 at 4:13 p.m. Vehicle fire on Channel Street.

6/21 at 5:55 p.m. Accident with injuries on Ocean Street.

6/22 at 8:58 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Highland Avenue.

6/23 at 1:28 a.m. Fire on Industry Boulevard.

6/23 at 4:34 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Albany Street.

6/23 at 8:33 a.m. Accident on Maine Mall Road.

6/23 at 11:36 a.m. Emergency medical services call on Baird Street.

6/23 at 3 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector call on High Street.

5/23 at 4:30 p.m. Fire on Maplewood Street.

5/23 at 7:25 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on C Street.

5/23 at 8:48 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Hemco Street.

6/24 at 8:35 a.m. Assist invalid on Soule Street.

6/24 at 9:44 a.m. Flammable liquid spill on Western Avenue.

6/24 at 4:40 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Latham Street.

6/24 at 8:21 p.m. Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Maine Mall Road.

6/25 at 6:20 a.m. Water problem on Main Street.

6/25 at 10:49 p.m. Water or steam leak on B Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from June 20-26.