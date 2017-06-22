South Portland Police Beat: June 23

Arrests

6/3 at 3:11 a.m. Eric Tan, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/3 at 3:29 p.m. Gary V. Moody, 52, of South Portland was arrested on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a change of public drinking.

6/4 at 11:12 a.m. Douglass A. Corbridge, 66, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Office Philip Loganecker on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

6/5 at 4:43 p.m. Sean T. Pippin, 28, of South Portland was arrested on Market Street by Officer Scott Study on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/6 at 11:35 a.m. Hanna L. Brown, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

6/7 at 5:54 a.m. Dean Testa, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on North MacArthur Circle by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/9 at 6:14 p.m. Kevin S. King, 55, of Waldoboro was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/3 at 7:26 p.m. Noah Paradis, 21, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Scamman Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/4 at 3:18 p.m. Judith Lappin, 74, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Osborne Avenue by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

6/4 at 4:19 p.m. Anna L. Zanovello, 76, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Farm Hill Road in Cape Elizabeth by by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

6/5 at 3:43 a.m. Samantha L. Allain, 23, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

6/5 at 8:32 p.m. Keegan C. Hale, 20, of Scarborough was issued a summons on Bramhall Street in Portland by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of marijuana.

6/6 at 9:01 a.m. Keith McIsaac, 37, of South Portland was issued a summons on Mardale Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on charges of illegal attachment of license plates and violating conditions of release.

6/8 at 8:39 a.m. Nicole Barna, 36, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

6/9 at 9:37 a.m. Oliver Steele, 26, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro, on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/9 at 5:29 p.m. Breanne A. Gosselin, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

6/13 at 9:27 a.m. Accident on Gorham Road.

6/13 at 9:55 a.m. Accident on Evans Street.

6/13 at 6:06 p.m. Mulch fire on Western Avenue.

6/13 at 8:39 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Southborough Road.

6/14 at 6:21 a.m. Alarm system malfunction on Main Street.

6/14 at 10:44 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Street.

6/14 at 10:48 a.m. Alarm call on Hall Street.

6/14 at 1:34 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Northeast Road.

6/14 at 3:19 p.m. Flammable liquid spill on Waterman Drive.

6/14 at 7:53 p.m. Accident on Western Avenue.

5/15 at 7:45 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Highland Avenue.

5/15 at 11:32 p.m. Mulch fire on Nelson Street.

6/16 at 4:19 p.m. Fire call on Maine Mall Road.

6/16 at 9:16 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident of Bonnybank Terrace.

6/16 at 1:30 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

6/16 at 2:28 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

6/16 at 5 p.m. Accident on Maine Mall Road.

6/16 at 7:14 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Landry Circle.

6/17 at 2:33 a.m. Accident on South Richland Street.

6/17 at 4:08 p.m. Accident on Westbrook Street.

6/17 at 9:49 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Spring Point Drive.

6/18 at 5:30 a.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Ocean Street.

6/18 at 6:15 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Hannaford Drive.

6/18 a.m.at 11:45 a.m. Alarm system malfunction on Whispering Pines Road.

6/19 a.m.at 3:13 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

6/19 at 4:16 p.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate 95.

6/19 at 5:02 p.m. Mulch fire on Ocean Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from June 12-19.