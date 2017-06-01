South Portland Police Beat: June 2

Arrests

5/13 at 7:30 p.m. Deborah J. Bump, 62, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

5/13 at 7:32 p.m. Mario U. Garcia, 21, of San Benito, Texas, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

5/14 at 3:11 a.m. Dmitrya Hunt, 25, of Holliston, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/14 at 8:08 p.m. Vanessa Vermett, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ryan John on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/14 at 8:59 p.m. Travis Landry, 27, of Gray, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/17 at 4:06 p.m. Christopher A. Archibald, 25, of Sanford, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/17 at 10:11 p.m. Brian R. Smith, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Staling on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

5/17 at 10:11 p.m. Adam J. Etzel, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Staling on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

5/17 at 10:46 p.m. Christopher E. Osnoe, 36, of Danforth, was arrested at Crocketts Corner by Officer Kevin Sager on a charges of operating under the influence, exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and reckless conduct.

5/19 at 7 a.m. Brenden Fuller, 18, no address listed, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Rocco Navarro, on charges of criminal trespass, trafficking in prison contraband and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Summonses

5/13 at 11:54 p.m. Garbriel M. Sobczak, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/16 at 7:18 p.m. Jeremy S. Bartlett, 31, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

5/18 at 6:52 p.m. Ryan M. Jewett, 25, of Petersburg, New York, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

Fire calls

South Portland fire and EMS logs were unavailable at The Forecaster deadline.